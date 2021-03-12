Second arrest made in October shooting death in Waco

Police have arrested a second suspect in the October shooting death of Jatron Lavar Thomas, 21, Waco Police said Friday.
A U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested Onobia Bernett, 17, on a murder warrant, Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum said. His 18-year-old brother, Ocie Bernett, was arrested in the same case in January and indicted by a McLennan County grand jury last week on a capital murder charge.
Ocie Bernett had called Thomas to set up a marijuana buy with the intent of robbing him, police reported in affidavits filed in his arrest. Police responded at about 1 a.m. Oct. 14 to reports of gunfire, screaming and a car speeding away in the 2600 block of South 14th Street. They found Thomas with a gunshot wound to the chest, and he later died in a local hospital.
Bynum said there is suspect information and the investigation is still ongoing.
Rhiannon Saegert
Rhiannon Saegert is a graduate of the University of North Texas who formerly worked at The Ardmoreite in Ardmore, Okla., the Denton Record-Chronicle and Eater magazine.
