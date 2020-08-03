You are the owner of this article.
Second Hewitt man arrested in sex abuse of teen boy
A Hewitt man has been arrested on charges that he sexually abused a teenager who was named last week as a victim in another abuse case, an arrest affidavit states.

Micah Garrett Prather, 20, of Waco, was arrested Friday on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child after he was accused of engaging in sexual activity on May 27 with a 16-year-old boy while being videotaped.

The recording was found on a cellphone police seized from Willie Ross Davis Jr., a neighbor of Prather who was arrested July 23 on a sexual abuse of a child and a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault involving two teenage boys.

The boys told police Davis had abused them over the course of more than two years.

According to court documents, one of the boys said Davis had "several cameras in the house and records him and (the other victim)" on multiple occasions.

The relationship between Prather and Davis was not described in the arrest affidavit, but Prather was arrested at his home, which is near Davis' home.

Prather was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail. He was released from custody Saturday after posting a bond listed at $150,000.

Davis remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Monday with a bond listed at $350,000.

