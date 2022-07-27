Second man arrested in shooting that injured 4 in East Waco

Waco police announced Wednesday they have arrested a second suspect in a May 31 shooting in East Waco that sent four people to the hospital.

Dontavis Gowan, 30, was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday on bond totaling $2 million.

Waco police previously arrested Toylan Brashun Wright Jr., 29, on June 17 in the same case, also on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault and a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct. Jail records also show an assault-family violence charge was added against Wright on June 28, though it appears that charge is not related to the shooting case.

Wright remained in jail Wednesday on bond totaling about $2.25 million.

An arrest affidavit for Wright says he and Gowan shot at a crowd who had gathered to watch a fistfight.

The shooting happened at about 8:15 p.m. May 31 in the 1900 block of Preston Street. According to the affidavit, 15 to 20 people were gathered watching a fight between two men when Wright approached the fight and began yelling at one of the men involved.

Soon after, he pulled a handgun from his pocket and began firing at the man he was yelling at, the affidavit says. Witnesses reported that Gowan also began discharging his weapon at the same man Wright shot at, according to the affidavit.

A woman was recording the fight and caught the incident on video, the affidavit says. After the shooting started, the woman dove for cover and was shot in the face while hiding under her car, causing serious bodily injury to her face and mouth, police reported.

A Waco police press release says the woman was in critical condition following the shooting.