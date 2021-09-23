Second suspect arrested on capital murder charge in Robinson burning death

The Robinson Police Department has made a second arrest on a capital murder charge for the death of a Robinson man who was set on fire along with his boyfriend.
Police on Wednesday arrested Jason Lee Lloyd, 36, of Waco, in the Aug. 12 fire that led to the death of Cargin Madison, 25, two weeks later and also injured two others in the house in the 100 block of Bentwood Drive.
Lloyd is the brother Willie Joy Lloyd of Waco, who was already behind bars on attempted capital murder charges in the case. Willie Lloyd, 39, was accused of breaking into the home of Madison, his ex-boyfriend, pouring gasoline on the bed and setting Madison and his new boyfriend on fire.
According to previous reports, the living room couch was also set on fire, which killed a dog, sent a woman to the hospital for smoke inhalation and sent Madison and the other male burn victim to a burn unit in Dallas. There is no additional information on the status of the other burn victim’s condition.
According to an arrest affidavit, the woman told police several areas of the home were set on fire.
Willie Lloyd was arrested the same day with the assistance of U.S. Marshals, who tracked him to Teague. He was arrested on three counts of attempted capital murder.
Robinson Chief Rich Andreucci has said he has requested that the McLennan County District Attorney upgrade those charges to capital murder.
Further investigation revealed that Willie Lloyd had not been alone during the night of the incident. Police learned that Lloyd had borrowed a vehicle from a friend and brought along his brother, Jason, in the pickup truck, according to the affidavit.
Willie Joy Lloyd told investigators he had been with his brother the whole time during the night of the incident, the affidavit states. Investigators concluded that the brothers were together when the fire was set and that they had borrowed a vehicle to avoid suspicion, according to the affidavit.
By viewing a photo array, the responding officer identified Jason Lloyd as the man he saw walking away from the scene the night of the fire.
According to the affidavit, investigators do not believe the fire was a one-person job due to the multiple ignition points in the home.
Jason Lee Lloyd was being held without bond Thursday at the McLennan County Jail, while Willie Lloyd remained there on a bond totaling $1.5 million.