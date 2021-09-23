Second suspect arrested on capital murder charge in Robinson burning death

The Robinson Police Department has made a second arrest on a capital murder charge for the death of a Robinson man who was set on fire along with his boyfriend.

Police on Wednesday arrested Jason Lee Lloyd, 36, of Waco, in the Aug. 12 fire that led to the death of Cargin Madison, 25, two weeks later and also injured two others in the house in the 100 block of Bentwood Drive.

Lloyd is the brother Willie Joy Lloyd of Waco, who was already behind bars on attempted capital murder charges in the case. Willie Lloyd, 39, was accused of breaking into the home of Madison, his ex-boyfriend, pouring gasoline on the bed and setting Madison and his new boyfriend on fire.

According to previous reports, the living room couch was also set on fire, which killed a dog, sent a woman to the hospital for smoke inhalation and sent Madison and the other male burn victim to a burn unit in Dallas. There is no additional information on the status of the other burn victim’s condition.

According to an arrest affidavit, the woman told police several areas of the home were set on fire.

Willie Lloyd was arrested the same day with the assistance of U.S. Marshals, who tracked him to Teague. He was arrested on three counts of attempted capital murder.