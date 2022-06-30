Second suspect charged in April shooting death near Baylor University

Waco police have charged a second suspect with murder in the April 3 shooting death of a Houston man at a party near Baylor University.

Waco detectives served Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, with a murder warrant while Scott was in a Harris County jail on unrelated charges, according to a police press release Thursday.

Scott will be sent to McLennan County to face the murder charge, the press release says. Earlier this month, Waco police also served a murder warrant against Calvin Nichols Jr. in the same incident. Nichols also was in a Harris County jail at the time his warrant was served.

Scott and Nichols were charged in the shooting death of Joseph Craig Thomas Jr., 24, in the 2300 block of South Second St. Shortly after the incident, police announced Thomas had arrived at a party he was not invited to and threatened people with a gun before he was fatally shot. The shooter was not there when officers arrived, and police have not announced further details of how they believe the incident unfolded.