Sedan attempts to ram DPS patrol car during I-35 pursuit

The Waco Police Department arrested two people involved in a car chase on Monday morning that started in McLennan County after a sedan tried to ram into a Department of Public Safety patrol car on Interstate 35.

Sgt. Bryan Washko said the initial call came in around 8:30 a.m. reporting a possible drunk driver traveling southbound into Waco on I-35 in a Toyota Tacoma. A DPS trooper located the vehicle and after running the license plates found out that it was stolen.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop but the Tacoma fled. While in pursuit, a Nissan sedan attempted to ram into the trooper's car but the trooper was able to dodge the vehicle, according to Washko.

The DPS unit called additional units for backup while on pursuit of the two vehicles who ended up splitting up on I-35.

The sedan was disabled near southbound frontage road in Troy at Exit 306. The driver ran but was caught and taken to a local hospital to be treated for a minor fall injury.

The Tacoma exited the highway and was also disabled before coming to a stop in Temple.