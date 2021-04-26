 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sedan attempts to ram DPS patrol car during I-35 pursuit
0 comments

Sedan attempts to ram DPS patrol car during I-35 pursuit

{{featured_button_text}}

The Waco Police Department arrested two people involved in a car chase on Monday morning that started in McLennan County after a sedan tried to ram into a Department of Public Safety patrol car on Interstate 35.

Sgt. Bryan Washko said the initial call came in around 8:30 a.m. reporting a possible drunk driver traveling southbound into Waco on I-35 in a Toyota Tacoma. A DPS trooper located the vehicle and after running the license plates found out that it was stolen.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop but the Tacoma fled. While in pursuit, a Nissan sedan attempted to ram into the trooper's car but the trooper was able to dodge the vehicle, according to Washko.

The DPS unit called additional units for backup while on pursuit of the two vehicles who ended up splitting up on I-35.

The sedan was disabled near southbound frontage road in Troy at Exit 306. The driver ran but was caught and taken to a local hospital to be treated for a minor fall injury.

The Tacoma exited the highway and was also disabled before coming to a stop in Temple.

Washko said that both vehicles were disabled using the Pursuit Intervention Technique, a technique in where the cruiser pushed a vehicle's rear end sideways, which he stressed is only done in a situation that has been deemed dangerous to the public and only when an officer has sound a safe area to perform the maneuver. 

The incident lasted approximately 45 minutes, Washko said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 26

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Ill. Steve Boggs Editor

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert