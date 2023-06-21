Six men were in McLennan County Jail this week after a series of arrests by state authorities on felony organized crime charges involving money laundering and drug distribution.

They were among seven men arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety between May 31 and June 2 in the alleged scheme, according to an previously sealed indictment obtained by the Tribune-Herald on Wednesday.

The indictment states the seven men collaborated to launder $300,000 or more and conspired to deliver and distribute between four to 400 grams of marijuana.

Those held as of Wednesday in McLennan County Jail were Carson Elias, 22; Emiliano Elijah Aranda, 22; Eliseo Aranda, 29; Ricardo Enrique Romero, 21; Ethan Raye Bellis, 28; and Kriston Dwayne Cobbs, 29. Bond for each suspect was set at $750,000 or higher.

The seventh man in the case, David Theodore Rhone, 29, was released from jail June 9 on $100,000 bond. McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said Rhone’s bond amount was reduced from $750,000 to $100,000 due to a motorcycle accident he sustained prior to the arrest. Tetens said the reduction was agreed due to medical purposes, as Rhone needed a followup surgery, and said he is required to wear a GPS monitor.

Many of the arrested men have criminal records as well. Elias was indicted in June 2022 on charges of manslaughter and concealing evidence relating to the 2020 shooting death of Joangel Elias Ortegon in North Waco.

The indictment says Elias recklessly caused Ortegon’s death by shooting him while Elias was shooting at intruders attempting to “rob Carson Elias’ house where he sells marihuana” and knowingly destroyed or concealed guns, drugs and DNA evidence during the police investigation into the shooting.

Another man, Kevin Darnell Wash, is facing murder charges in the 2020 shooting.

Bellis was indicted in September 2022 on charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault family violence. The indictment says Bellis abducted a woman and caused bodily injury to her while displaying a firearm. Court records show Bellis pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 24 months of deferred adjudication.

Emiliano Aranda was indicted in September 2022 on charges of cocaine possession. Court records show Emiliano Aranda pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years deferred adjudication.

Romero was indicted in March 2020 on charges of burglary. Court records show he pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Cobbs was indicted in January 2014 on charges of burglary. Court records show he pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to deferred adjudication, but the sentence was later amended to two years community supervision.

Eliseo Aranda was indicted in February 2012 on two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity stemming from a burglary. Court records show Eliseo Aranda pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to six years in prison.