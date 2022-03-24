Sex assault charges dropped in Falls County ex-sheriff's plea bargain

The state of Texas agreed this week to drop sexual assault charges against former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman in a plea deal that requires him to surrender his peace officer's license and pay a $1,000 fine.

Scaman pleaded no-contest to a misdemeanor count of official oppression in a plea deal that retired Visiting Judge Burt Carnes accepted Monday. He was given two years of deferred adjudication probation and is eligible to have his record expunged if he completes the term, according to his attorney, Shane Phelps of Bryan.

Scaman was indicted in 2020 on two charges of sexual assault, accusing him of groping two government employees, accusations he denied. A second indictment in August 2021 expanded the charges to include two counts of assault on a public servant and three counts of official oppression, with three victims involved.

Scaman ran for reelection in November even with the indictment pending and his license suspended, but he lost to Democrat Joe Lopez, who won 59% of the vote.

Scaman was facing an April trial, but it was canceled after Phelps consulted with prosecutors with the Texas Attorney General's Office.

Phelps said the prosecutor recognized the sexual assault charges were not "sustainable."

"The problem with these kinds of cases is that an allegation can cause people to make horrendously incorrect judgments about somebody like Ricky Scaman," Phelps said. "It has done a lot of damage to his reputation. He has maintained his innocence. I didn't think they would be able to get a guilty verdict, and obviously, the state took a hard look at the case and (agreed). … I'm sorry Ricky had to through having sex offense charges against him."

The Texas Attorney General's Office did not return a phone call and email Thursday seeking comment on the case.

Meanwhile, Scaman in the last two years has settled federal lawsuits from two other women who accused him of sexual misconduct. A former dispatcher and jailer who accused him of groping and sexually assaulting her won an out-of-court settlement of $10,000.

A former assistant chief deputy in the sheriff's office also won an out-of-court settlement of $60,000 from a lawsuit that accused Scaman of gender discrimination, sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.