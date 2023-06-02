The registered sex offender linked to the recent arrest of the leader of the Chi Alpha ministry at Baylor University was arrested Friday morning in Harris County, according to Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley.

Shipley said Daniel Savala, 67, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Task Force and was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Waco police put out an arrest warrant for Savala last week after the arrest of minister Chris Hundl, 38, on May 25, Shipley said. Hundl was also charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, and according to his warrant, allowed Savala access to two young family members on several occasions between summer 2021 and March 2022.

The warrant says Hundl told investigators he took the children to use a sauna at Savala’s home in Houston, where Savala instructed the children to masturbate in front of Savala and Hundl. The warrant says this abuse also occurred in a sauna at Hundl's home in Waco.

The warrant also says Savala touched the children inapropriately while Hundl was present. The warrant says Hundl and Savala told the children not to tell anyone.

According to the warrant, Hundl spoke of Savala to investigators as a “spiritual mentor” and said he acted as a “grandfather” to the children.

Savala is a convicted sex offender who is at the center of a sexual abuse scandal plaguing several Texas chapters of Chi Alpha, a worldwide college Christian ministry affiliated with the Assemblies of God. Baylor University last month suspended the Chi Alpha chapter pending an investigation.

According to the Texas sex offender registry, Savala was charged in 2012 for sexual abuse of a minor, a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, he committed the offense in Alaska between 1995 and 1997. An Oct. 25, 2012 Ketchikan Daily News article says Savala was sentenced to 90 days in prison for the offense, in part because the crime took place when sentencing guidelines for sex offenders were lighter.

Baylor University officials said Chi Alpha has been suspended since early May, and the university is currently investigating “any impacts on Baylor students.” In a statement, Baylor emphasized that Hundl was not a Baylor employee.

Several former student members of Baylor Chi Alpha said Savala came to a handful of Chi Alpha small group meetings at Hundl’s Waco home, and was on Baylor’s campus at least once for a Chi Alpha worship session.

The students said they were never informed Savala was a sex offender until late April, and said Hundl spoke of him as a “spiritual mentor” and as someone to look up to.

Students said the weekly Chi Alpha worship session on April 19 was abruptly canceled, and Hundl asked students small group leaders and those who visited the sex offender’s home to gather at Hundl’s house, where he informed them about the sexual abuse allegations against the sex offender.

According to the students, Hundl told the students he was aware of the sex offender’s 2012 sexual abuse conviction, but did not believe the accusation was true.

In a statement to the Tribune-Herald, Assemblies of God officials from the denomination’s North District Council said they ousted Hundl on May 4 from his position in Chi Alpha and as pastor at a local church as part of their investigation into Savala’s connection to the leaders of several Texas Chi Alpha chapters. The statement says the church recommended Hundl’s “dismissal to the General Council Credentials Committee, which action is in process.”

The statement also says Hundl reported “certain actions” to church leadership, who then alerted Child Protective Services.

The website “XA and the Lion’s Den” went online in April. The forum contains numerous allegations of sexual abuse against Savala, with some dating back over 30 years. According to Ron Bloomingkemper, who started the forum, the site has seen 1.187 million pageviews since launching.

Bloomingkemper said he was involved in Chi Alpha in the mid 1990s, while he was a student at Sam Houston State University. Bloomingkemper said he met Savala through his church, and was brought into Chi Alpha by Savala.

Bloomingkemper said Savala attempted to groom him while Bloomingkemper was in college, but he rejected Savala’s advances. In response, Bloomingkemper said Savala “destroyed” his character by badmouthing him to members of Chi Alpha and Bloomingkemper’s church.

Bloomingkemper said he left Chi Alpha in 1998, and in 2013, he tried to warn several people in leadership positions in both Chi Alpha and the Assemblies of God about Savala following his conviction. However, Bloomingkemper said his efforts went nowhere.

Bloomingkemper said he hadn’t thought about Chi Alpha in years until he learned last year from the parent of a Texas A&M College Station Chi Alpha student that Savala was still involved in the chapter. He said that reignited a fire to expose Savala, and said he started the forum as a way for victims to come forward with their stories of abuse.

The Baylor chapter of Chi Alpha is not the only one in which Savala is alleged to have had access to students. The forum contains many allegations from multiple colleges and churches in Texas.

An April 17 letter from Scheef & Stone LLP, a Frisco law firm representing victims of Savala, released a letter addressed to Texas A&M University, Texas State University, the University of Houston, Rice University and the University of Texas, alleges Chi Alpha and Assembly of God leaders were aware of the man’s sex offender status and continued to associate with him and direct young men to him for spiritual guidance.

According to the North Texas District Council Assemblies of God, there is no record of Savala ever serving for them as a minister or holding an official position within Chi Alpha.

The letter alleges Texas Chi Alpha and Assembly of God leaders wrote letters asking for leniency in the sentencing of Savala in 2012.

According to Mitch Little, an attorney in the case, the only school to respond to the letter was Texas A&M College Station, who said they would investigate the situation further.

Several students said Eli Stewart, the former pastor of Mountain Valley Church in College Station who was affiliated with Chi Alpha at Texas A&M College Station, also came to Waco a few times to speak with students. According to a May 21 statement, Stewart was ousted from his position as pastor by the board of Mountain Valley Church.

“The Board and Elders commissioned an independent investigation into those allegations, and as the investigation began in early May it quickly become clear that Eli Stewart had fallen into sinful practices unbecoming of the office of a pastor and that he had neglected his duty to protect his flock from a known predator, both of which disqualify him from ministry,” the statement reads.

Other Chi Alpha chapters under scrutiny include the one at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. William Robinson served as a minister for the chapter until June 2022, when he was arrested on several felony charges, including continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecent contact with a child and one count of indecent exposure to a child, Nueces County court records show. His trial is set for later this month, according to court records.

An archived version of Chi Alpha Baylor’s website says Hundl served the Corpus Christi Chi Alpha chapter from 2010 to 2019 before coming to Waco to start the Baylor chapter.

TAMUCC officials said in an email statement to the Tribune-Herald that the university plans to conduct a “complete and thorough” investigation into the chapter.