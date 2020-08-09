Sheriff: 4 injured in 'wild' weekend party, suspect arrested

A man was arrested Sunday after three women were hit by a car during a fight that broke out during a weekend party that also left a fourth woman with a cut on her body, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

Carlos Alexander, 20, turned himself into authorities late Sunday afternoon and was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional charges may be pending after further investigation, the sheriff said.

Deputies were called to the 5400 block of Orchard Lane at about 2 a.m. Sunday, where several hundred people were gathered for a party. McNamara said a large fight broke out and a man, later identified as Alexander, allegedly drove toward the crowd, striking at least three woman.

“We do not know if the driver was aiming at these women or if they were just trying to get away,” he said initially. “There were hundreds of people out there for this wild party.”

One woman was hit by the car and was run over multiple times, McNamara said. The woman hit multiple times remained in critical condition.

“That woman was hit at least three times and the driver hit her, backed up and ran over her again before driving off,” McNamara said.