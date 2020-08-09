Sheriff: 4 injured in 'wild' weekend party, suspect arrested

A man was arrested Sunday after three women were hit by a car during a fight that broke out during a weekend party that also left a fourth woman with a cut on her body, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Carlos Alexander, 20, turned himself into authorities late Sunday afternoon and was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional charges may be pending after further investigation, the sheriff said.
Deputies were called to the 5400 block of Orchard Lane at about 2 a.m. Sunday, where several hundred people were gathered for a party. McNamara said a large fight broke out and a man, later identified as Alexander, allegedly drove toward the crowd, striking at least three woman.
“We do not know if the driver was aiming at these women or if they were just trying to get away,” he said initially. “There were hundreds of people out there for this wild party.”
One woman was hit by the car and was run over multiple times, McNamara said. The woman hit multiple times remained in critical condition.
“That woman was hit at least three times and the driver hit her, backed up and ran over her again before driving off,” McNamara said.
When all three women were taken to a local hospital, a fourth party-goer, another woman, arrived, McNamara said. The fourth woman suffered a cut on her body, but it was unknown if she was injured by the SUV or during the large fight.
A video posted on social media showed a large group of people fighting before the SUV is seen striking people. Gunshots are also heard in the video, but it was unclear if the gunshots were being fired at the car or were being fired by someone in the car.
Two of the injured party-goers were treated and released from the hospital later Sunday. The two other women remained hospitalized, authorities said.
Detectives obtained a copy of the video and were able to track down the SUV in Temple on Sunday. McNamara said the SUV had several gunshots in the car, indicating someone was firing at the vehicle, but it was unknown if the occupant or occupants were returning fire.
Several witnesses spoke with police Sunday and identified Alexander as a person of interest, McNamara said.
Alexander was taken to McLennan County Jail. He remained in custody and no bond information was immediately available.
