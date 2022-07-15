Sheriff: 5 arrested, 32 pounds of meth seized in Bellmead traffic stops

McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies made five arrests and seized around 32 pounds of methamphetamine Thursday in two routine traffic stops in Bellmead.

The traffic stops were made about 1.7 miles from each other and took place around 45 minutes apart, according to an arrest affidavit.

It is not yet clear whether the two cases were related or whether the drugs were destined to be distributed in McLennan County, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

The first traffic stop occurred around 2:43 p.m. in the 4000 block of Bellmead Drive near Loop 340, according to an arrest warrant. A tan sedan was pulled over for failing to use a turn signal and making an unsafe lane change, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, opened alcoholic beverage containers were visible and the vehicle contained a slight odor of marijuana, which prompted a search. A search of the vehicle found four opened cans of Modelo beer, “several” smoked marijuana blunts, $4,245 in cash and a backpack containing around 6.5 pounds of meth.

Deputies arrested the four occupants of the vehicle, all of whom were from Dallas: Maria Teresa Avila Ramirez, 31; Julie Ann Avila, 32; Laris Alan Penaloza Molina, 22; and Felix Morales Virelas, 36. The four were charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance over 400 grams, a first-degree felony. All remained in the jail as of Friday on a bond of $1 million per person, jail records show.

The charges carry a potential sentence between 15-99 years, sheriff's officials said.

Around 3:30 p.m., a white pickup truck was pulled over in the parking lot of the Collin Street Bakery at 701 Interstate 35 for failing to use a turn signal and having window tint over the legal limit, the affidavit says. According to the affidavit, the driver of the truck, Juan Manuel Medellin-Hernandez, 46, of Garland, was visibly nervous and shaking during the traffic stop.

When asked if there were any illegal weapons or narcotics in his vehicle, Hernandez said no to the weapons and yes to drugs, the affidavit says. According to the affidavit, a plastic tub containing several baggies of meth were discovered, which totaled about 26 pounds.

Jail records show Medellin-Hernandez was arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. He remained in jail as of Friday on $1 million bond. The offense carries a potential penalty of 15-99 years in prison, a sheriff's office news release states.

The sheriff's office also made a 39-pound meth bust last month, and assisted in a federal investigation that indicted 27 McLennan County individuals who were alleged to be participating in a meth distribution ring.

According to the release, the street value of the seized drugs was $442,000. The release also says the sheriff's office has sized nearly 97 pounds of meth in the last month, for a total estimated value of more than $1.3 million.

"I’m proud of these guys’ hard work getting that much dope off the streets and we’re not going to let up," Sheriff Parnell McNamara said in the release.