Sheriff: Auto theft rings using fake identification hit Waco dealerships

"It's a scam to buy new autos from dealers with false IDs," McNamara said. "These are using identification documents of real people, but they have different pictures on them. So they come into a dealership with driver's licenses, insurance cards, credit reports in the name of a real person, but they are not that person. So if the dealerships check their credit rating and it shows up they have an A-plus rating, they get a loan from whoever and they drive off in a brand new vehicle, and its all a big scam.

"It's sort of an ingenious way to scam these dealerships out of a brand-new vehicle, and they take them and they are gone and either they sell them or chop them up or whatever. But the names on these documents are real people. They have no idea these lowlifes are using their identification and their names to purchase these vehicles falsely," McNamara said.

Of the eight vehicles stolen from the three Waco dealerships, only one, a used Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, has been recovered. It was recovered in Houston, McNamara said.

Robinson, who was charged with multiple counts of ID theft and theft of vehicles, remains free on bond.