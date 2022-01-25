Sheriff: Auto theft rings using fake identification hit Waco dealerships

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Paris, Texas, man who officials say is part of widespread auto theft rings that employ fraudulent, expertly forged identification documents and are responsible for the thefts of at least eight vehicles in Waco valued at a combined $500,000 or more.
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said two alleged auto theft rings operating in Houston, Dallas, Waco and beyond likely stole five vehicles from AutoNation Chevrolet Waco, 1625 N. Valley Mills Drive, two from Greg May Honda, 1601 W. Loop 340, and one from Waco Mitsubishi, 4717 W. Waco Drive, from mid-December to Jan. 14.
Sheriff's office investigators staked out the AutoNation dealership for 17 hours over two days earlier this month while waiting on the suspected auto thieves to show up. McNamara said investigators arrested Jason Robinson, 49, a Paris, Texas man out on parole for a felony drunken driving conviction, on Jan. 14 when he and three other men showed up to take possession of a pickup truck.
He said Robinson's arrest saved at least two vehicles from being stolen in Waco because the men intended to go to at least one other dealership that day and drive away in new vehicles, including a $140,000 Mercedes G-Class.
While only one arrest has been made, McNamara said there could be as many as eight to 10 men working in two theft rings.
"It's a scam to buy new autos from dealers with false IDs," McNamara said. "These are using identification documents of real people, but they have different pictures on them. So they come into a dealership with driver's licenses, insurance cards, credit reports in the name of a real person, but they are not that person. So if the dealerships check their credit rating and it shows up they have an A-plus rating, they get a loan from whoever and they drive off in a brand new vehicle, and its all a big scam.
"It's sort of an ingenious way to scam these dealerships out of a brand-new vehicle, and they take them and they are gone and either they sell them or chop them up or whatever. But the names on these documents are real people. They have no idea these lowlifes are using their identification and their names to purchase these vehicles falsely," McNamara said.
Of the eight vehicles stolen from the three Waco dealerships, only one, a used Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, has been recovered. It was recovered in Houston, McNamara said.
Robinson, who was charged with multiple counts of ID theft and theft of vehicles, remains free on bond.
"This may just be the tip of the iceberg," McNamara said. "We are not going to let up. We are watching this kind of activity and we are trying to get all the dealerships to use every precaution to make sure the identifications of these people are who they are and to contact the people whose name is on the ID, because the ones we have contacted have said absolutely that is their name but they had no intention of driving to Waco to buy a vehicle."
McNamara said it remains unclear how the identifying information was obtained. Investigators were able to catch Robinson before he bought the two vehicles on Jan. 14 because he sent insurance information to the dealerships, and investigators contacted the people whose identifies were stolen, Detective David Johnson said.
"The documents looked real," McNamara said. "They were very, very good forgeries."
McNamara urged dealerships to be more vigilant in checking identification information to make sure it is accurate.
"If they feel they are being scammed, they can call us and hopefully we can catch some more of these creeps and throw the book at them," McNamara said.
A spokesperson for AutoNation declined comment on the thefts. Messages left at the Greg May and Waco Mitsubishi dealerships were not returned.