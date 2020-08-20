Sheriff: Man arrested with 2.3 pounds of meth, steroids

Police found more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine, several vials and capsules of steroids and several ounces of marijuana in a Bellmead home and arrested a man on multiple felony charges, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Thursday.
Bellmead officers and McLennan County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute Tuesday at a home in the 2000 block of Parrish Street, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers found Keith Gregory Wilson, 47, fleeing in an alleyway and arrested him after he tossed a wallet and "a large amount of cash," according to the affidavit.
Officers received permission to search the home and in a gym bag identified as belonging to Wilson, found 2.3 pounds of a substance that tested positive as meth, the affidavit states. They found multiple types of steroids not prescribed to Wilson and about 8.75 ounces of marijuana in a laundry basket filled with men's clothes, according to the affidavit.
After the initial arrest, Bellmead police returned with a drug dog to search Wilson's vehicle and found more than an ounce of meth, McNamara said. The total street-level value of all the meth seized would be about $104,000, he said.
"They also seized cash and a bank account totaling over $48,000," McNamara said.
The Waco Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety worked with Bellmead police and McLennan County deputies on the seizures and investigation, he said.
Wilson was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a state jail felony charge of possession of marijuana. A federal hold related to a previous case also was placed on Wilson.
