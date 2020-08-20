Sheriff: Man arrested with 2.3 pounds of meth, steroids

Police found more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine, several vials and capsules of steroids and several ounces of marijuana in a Bellmead home and arrested a man on multiple felony charges, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Thursday.

Bellmead officers and McLennan County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute Tuesday at a home in the 2000 block of Parrish Street, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers found Keith Gregory Wilson, 47, fleeing in an alleyway and arrested him after he tossed a wallet and "a large amount of cash," according to the affidavit.

Officers received permission to search the home and in a gym bag identified as belonging to Wilson, found 2.3 pounds of a substance that tested positive as meth, the affidavit states. They found multiple types of steroids not prescribed to Wilson and about 8.75 ounces of marijuana in a laundry basket filled with men's clothes, according to the affidavit.

After the initial arrest, Bellmead police returned with a drug dog to search Wilson's vehicle and found more than an ounce of meth, McNamara said. The total street-level value of all the meth seized would be about $104,000, he said.

"They also seized cash and a bank account totaling over $48,000," McNamara said.