Sheriff: More arrests likely after missing McGregor teens found in Georgetown

More arrests will be made and more charges will be filed in the case of two missing McGregor teens who were found in Georgetown early Tuesday morning after a statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara told reporters Tuesday.

McNamara said the case is still under investigation and exact details are unknown, but investigators believe the two teens were initially runaways before becoming involved in a “dangerous” situation involving multiple people. McNamara also said it is possible the case involved human trafficking.

“They fell in with some bad people in our opinion and went from one place to the next. They were kept in some pretty bad places,” McNamara said. “They were very happy to be rescued.”

The girls have been reunited with their families, he said.

McLennan County deputies arrested James Robert Vanhouten, 30, at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in Georgetown. McNamara said the two missing girls were found in a residence with Vanhouten. McNamara also said Vanhouten is not the only person believed to be involved in harboring the missing teens.

“The other people involved were aware that they were minors. Both these young ladies were 14 years old," McNamara said. "They were all aware that they were concealing them. So they're gonna be dealt with accordingly.”

Vanhouten was arrested on two counts of harboring a runaway child, according to Williamson County Jail records.

Emiliee Solomon, 14, and Aysha Cross, 14, initially went missing June 28. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office became involved in the case Monday after two family members of the missing girls asked the sheriff’s office for help.

The Amber Alert was issued Monday after one of the missing girls sent out a message on the social media app Snapchat asking for help, showing evidence the girls were in danger, McNamara said.

“We have reason to believe that they were mistreated very badly,” McNamara said. “We're looking into that. We're going to be filing charges, and there will be some other arrests made.”

McNamara said investigators spent all day Monday following leads while tracking down the missing girls. McNamara said investigators used electronic tracking, going to Temple, then Bellmead and Moody to conduct interviews before eventually finding the girls in Georgetown.

McNamara said the girls are believed to have been taken to five houses in the week since they first went missing.

McNamara said all individuals involved in the girls’ disappearance will be brought to justice.

“The message to the scumbags: We’re coming to get you,” McNamara said. “They can’t run and hide from us. They can run, but we’ll find them.”

