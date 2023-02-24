Officials have released the name of man found dead Thursday in Golinda.

Kinney Clinton Byrd, 55, was "found deceased with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body," McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said in a statement Friday.

Byrd was found in a pickup parked at a residential property near the line between Falls and McLennan counties, in the 6500 block of Golinda Drive, also known as Highway 77.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office passed the homicide case to McLennan County at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, McNamara said. Falls County had started an investigation earlier that morning.

The sheriff’s office had filed no charges by Friday afternoon, McNamara said.

Deputies on Thursday had detained two men and taken them to the sheriff’s office for questioning, he said. The investigation continues.