Sheriff: South Waco drug bust yields three arrests, 39 lbs. of meth

A combined law enforcement effort led to 38.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine seized and three suspects arrested June 8, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Monday.

"This is the largest meth bust I can recall in this county," said McNamara, who took office as sheriff in 2013. "We usually make seizures measured in ounces or grams."

Following an "undercover investigation" the sheriff described as a "months-long," the sheriff's Organized Crime Unit and SWAT team, together with the Waco Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit and the Texas Anti-Gang Task Force seized the meth, 26 ounces of marijuana, around $17,800 in suspected drug proceeds, as well as two firearms and arrested three suspects, McNamara said.

Allen Roberts, 55, and Marvin Keith, 42, were arrested in the Bellmead area on first-degree felony narcotics distribution charges, the sheriff said. Both are still in custody in McLennan County Jail with each man's bail set at $250,000, records show.

Able Chavez was arrested at a house on Park Avenue in South Waco on first degree felony drug possession charge, according to a sheriff's office statement. On Thursday, his arraignment judge set bail at $50,000 and Chavez bonded out, the statement reads.

"Their charges could go federal, and they should all get very tall sentences," McNamara said.

The sheriff said the street value of the drugs "seized in a residence" was around $530,000. Deputies and officers also seized AR-15 style pistol and a Glock 9 mm along with the drugs, the statement reads.

The sheriff said each man was arrested without injury and without firing weapons.

Because the methamphetamines have not been analyzed in a laboratory, officials cannot say for sure where they were made or whether the drugs have any synthetic content, Texas Anti-Gang Taskforce spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

Getting these drugs "off the streets of Waco" will prevent many other crimes, the sheriff said, including assaults, sex assaults and robberies.

"All of our agencies are dedicated to get this scourge off the streets (of Waco and McLennan County)," McNamara said. He also said all the communities in the county were safer after this seizure.

McLennan County has seen a handful of other meth seizures on a similar scale in recent years. In March 2018, 15 residents, including 11 from Waco, were indicted in a drug bust that included 26 pounds of meth. In October 2020, state and local law enforcement recovered more than 80 pounds of meth in a trailer parked at a home in the 1100 block of Proctor Avenue, according to news stories from the time.

