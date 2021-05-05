 Skip to main content
Sheriff: Suspect in Waco-area child sexual assault arrested after fleeing to West Virginia
A McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigation led to the arrest of David Dwayne Young on a child sexual assault charge last month in West Virginia, where he fled after officials attempted to serve a warrant on him in late March, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

Investigators received a report in February that Young, 42, of Madisonville, had sexually abused a 3-year-old late last year in the Waco area, and they received a warrant for his arrest on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to an email from the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's office Detective Joseph Scaramucci said officials tried to serve the warrant against Young on March 31 and found evidence that he had been on the road less than a week later. The sheriff's office worked with the U.S. Marshals Service, who coordinated with the Moundsville Police Department in West Virginia to arrest Young on the McLennan County warrant April 20, according to the sheriff's office email.

“I am very proud of the effort and dedication of our human trafficking investigators," McNamara said.

Scaramucci said Young will be extradited to the McLennan County Jail on the aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.

