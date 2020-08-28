Sheriff: Teenager arrested for 'brutal' beating captured on video

A teenager was arrested early Friday after a video showed her beating a Waco woman, damaging her head and breaking bones, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

Deputies arrested Madison L. Hubbard, 17, early Friday morning on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault. Hubbard is accused of entering the woman's home in China Spring while the woman was unconscious and beating her while the assault was recorded, McNamara said. The video was circulated online.

"It is one of the worst beatings I have ever seen, and to have the audacity to videotape it just makes this so unbelievable," the sheriff said. "It is so vicious and brutal it made me sick. You can tell the beating went on for quite a while."

A concerned friend used social media earlier this week to inform officers of the attack, Capt. Steve January said. The friend included a copy of the video and images of the victim's injuries after the attack.

A supervisor and investigator met with the victim who gave a video statement to detectives. Authorities reported it was believed a several people entered the woman's home uninvited on Aug. 23 and attacked her while she was unconscious, January said.