Sheriff: Waco-area burglary ring used spy drone

Local law enforcement agencies announced Monday they have worked together to arrest seven people in connection with a string of 28 burglaries and thefts over two months, including some crimes they used a drone to help commit.

The seven were arrested and charged with stealing more than $200,000 in cars as well as four-wheelers, lawn equipment, guns, jewelry, silverware, china and antiques from late December through February, the authorities said.

The suspects are Justin Holt, 31; Kyle Holt; 24, Robert Eakin, 27; Andera Muniz, 25; Nicholas Lobban, 24; Kacee French, 30; and Angel Jaimes, 25.

One of the victims, coincidentally, is a relative of McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara and was at her husband’s funeral when her home was burglarized.

“In law enforcement you’re not supposed to take it personal, but you’ve got to when you see scum like this preying on our good citizens,” McNamara said. “All of us, all of these departments go after them with vengeance and we try to bring them to justice the best we can, as quickly as we possibly can.”