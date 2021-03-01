Sheriff: Waco-area burglary ring used spy drone

Local law enforcement agencies announced Monday they have worked together to arrest seven people in connection with a string of 28 burglaries and thefts over two months, including some crimes they used a drone to help commit.
The seven were arrested and charged with stealing more than $200,000 in cars as well as four-wheelers, lawn equipment, guns, jewelry, silverware, china and antiques from late December through February, the authorities said.
The suspects are Justin Holt, 31; Kyle Holt; 24, Robert Eakin, 27; Andera Muniz, 25; Nicholas Lobban, 24; Kacee French, 30; and Angel Jaimes, 25.
One of the victims, coincidentally, is a relative of McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara and was at her husband’s funeral when her home was burglarized.
“In law enforcement you’re not supposed to take it personal, but you’ve got to when you see scum like this preying on our good citizens,” McNamara said. “All of us, all of these departments go after them with vengeance and we try to bring them to justice the best we can, as quickly as we possibly can.”
McNamara said the group admitted to using a drone to scope out houses, find security cameras around the property and check to see if the victims were at home. He said the investigation is still ongoing and the sheriff’s office has plans to file more charges against other accomplices. The group may also face federal gun charges.
As of Monday afternoon, $93,500 of the stolen items had been recovered and another $50,000 in stolen jewelry turned up in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Of the 28 cases, 19 are McLennan County Sheriff’s Office cases, three are Waco Police Department cases, two were Woodway Public Safety cases, three were Temple Police Department cases and one was a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office case. The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Texas Department of Public Safety, Hood County Sheriff’s office were also part of the investigations.
McNamara said more than one of the burglaries happened while the residents were attending funerals for loved ones.
“It’s heartbreaking,” McNamara said. “I can’t imagine the trauma that these worthless rats have caused on our good citizens.”
He also said members of the group bragged about their crimes through Facebook and text messages.
“These people are the ultimate dirtbags,” McNamara said. “They don’t work, they don’t have a job, some of them are drug addicts, they had dope on them when we got them. So a lot of this is sold immediately and turned into drugs. I can’t say that on every one of them, but that’s what it appears to me.”
McNamara said several of the group had drugs in their possession when they were arrested, and he suspects they used the money from the burglaries primarily on drugs.
Glenn McNamara, Sheriff’s Parnell McNamara’s cousin, said the suspects burglarized his sister-in-law Carroll McNamara’s home while she was at the funeral of her husband, John McNamara, on Jan. 15.
Glenn said John McNamara died at 87 from COVID-19 shortly after Christmas. The family returned home to find cars, guns and 61 years’ worth of jewelry stolen. He said the home did not have security cameras.
“It’s devastation,” Glenn McNamara said. “You’re grieving anyway, and you come back into your house and it’s been robbed, things have been stolen. It can’t get any lower than that.”
Her Ford Mustang was one of the first stolen items recovered, after law enforcement found the car abandoned later that same day.
McNamara said Justin Holt was the ringleader of the group, which also included his cousin, Kyle Holt. He said the sheriff’s office’s Fugitive Apprehension and Special Tasks team tracked Kyle and his girlfriend to Fort Worth and arrested them in a city park in Granbury. He said the remaining five are from the McLennan County area.
He said the bulk of the recovered items, including the four-wheelers, were in a storage shed owned by Justin Holt. In one case, the suspects allegedly stole a thumb drive containing 100 years’ worth of family photos along with other items. Woodway police officers were able to recover the thumb drive.
“I guess the bottom line is that these gutter-punks have taken scumbag to a whole new level,” McNamara said.
In another case, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Captain Steve January the suspects stole a key fob during a burglary of a home on Rock Creek Road in Waco. She was worried the thieves would return and steal her car, so she traded it in for a new vehicle. Shortly afterward, the group allegedly broke into her house a second time and stole the new car’s key fob. Police were able to recover both fobs.
McNamara said more people would be “headed to jail very shortly” in connection with the burglaries.
“When you get a chance, take a good look at these creeps and know them for what they are,” McNamara said, directing the group’s attention to their mugshots.