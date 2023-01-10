 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Sheriff: Woman shot by deputies in China Spring survives surgery

A woman who pointed a shotgun at deputies before they shot her Tuesday morning in China Spring survived a surgery at an area hospital, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

"I know she survived the surgery, but we don't know her current medical condition," McNamara said Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responding to a disturbance call at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday shot the woman in front of a house in the 300 block of Freedman Drive in China Spring north of Waco.

"She absolutely did point the weapon at my deputies and they had no choice but to respond as they did," McNamara said later Tuesday after talking with the responding deputies. "She will be charged with several counts of aggravated assault of a public servant with a deadly weapon."

Only the woman, who McNamara did not identify, was injured in the incident, he said.

"When the deputies approached the trailer house, a woman armed with a shotgun, a loaded shotgun, came out and confronted them," McNamara said.

Deputies called emergency medical providers, who took the woman to an area hospital, he said.

McNamara did not provide details of the call that brought deputies to the area but said the disturbance reported was inside the residence.

Texas Rangers are assisting the McLennan County Sheriff's Office in the investigation, at the sheriff's office's request, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Howard said. Waco police crime scene technicians also were working at the scene.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

