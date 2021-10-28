Sheriff's office seeking driver in high-speed chase between Lorena, Waco

An unidentified driver led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase Thursday morning at speeds over 100 mph.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said the pursuit of a suspicious vehicle began in Lorena at approximately 8 a.m.
The car was chased by agencies down Highway 84 through Woodway before entering Waco.
Kilcrease said deputies were able to record the license plate of the vehicle as well as a description of the driver before calling off the pursuit because of concerns about danger to the public during commuting time.
