Sheriff's office seeking driver in high-speed chase between Lorena, Waco
Sheriff's office seeking driver in high-speed chase between Lorena, Waco

An unidentified driver led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase Thursday morning at speeds over 100 mph.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said the pursuit of a suspicious vehicle began in Lorena at approximately 8 a.m.

The car was chased by agencies down Highway 84 through Woodway before entering Waco.

Kilcrease said deputies were able to record the license plate of the vehicle as well as a description of the driver before calling off the pursuit because of concerns about danger to the public during commuting time.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

