Shooting at Hewitt Park sends 1 to hospital, bystanders scrambling

Gunfire erupted in the middle of Hewitt Park, sending parkgoers scrambling for cover shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said one person was shot in the lower extremities and transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. An argument took place between the male victim and at least one occupant of a maroon sedan near the basketball court in the park. Devlin said the car left and returned a few minutes later, and one of the occupants emerged with a gun and opened fire.

The victim who was shot had been playing basketball before the incident. The maroon vehicle left the park area. Devlin said the vehicle’s occupants did not have local ties, but that the victim and shooting suspect apparently knew each other and there is no remaining danger to the public. The number of occupants in the car was unknown.

Witness video obtained by police led to the vehicle’s license plate number. Residents of nearby houses offered up mobile video of the incident to investigators still working the scene at about 8:30 p.m.

Several shell casings were marked by police in the parking lot next to the courts and along the roadway leading to it.