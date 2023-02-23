McLennan County deputies are investigating a after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound Thursday morning in Golinda.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara said McLennan County deputies responded at noon to the incident in the 6500 block of Golinda Drive, also known as Highway 77, near the line between McLennan and Falls counties. Falls County officials took the initial call earlier Thursday morning.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound dead in a pickup parked at a residential property.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday evening, but McLennan County deputies took two people to the sheriff's office for questioning, McNamara said.