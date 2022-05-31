 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shooting in East Waco leaves four wounded, one in critical condition

Four people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in East Waco, and police are looking for the people responsible, officials announced.

Police believe the shooting shortly before 8:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Preston Street was an isolated incident, according to a Waco police press release. One woman was in critical condition and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, according to police. The woman and one man with a gunshot wound were there when police arrived, and the other two men already had gone to a local hospital by the time police arrived. The three men were in stable condition, according to the press release.

No other information about the shooting was available.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the department at 254-750-7500 or send in a tip anonymously to Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357. Crime Stoppers tips that lead to an arrest can result in an award up to $2,000.

