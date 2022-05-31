Shooting in East Waco sends woman to hospital

Waco police officers made an arrest in a shooting in East Waco that sent a woman to a Temple hospital Monday night.

Police arrested Tanaiya Janae Norwood, 23, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officers responded to the shooting at 10:19 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Adams Street, department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. The address is in the Estella Maxey Place public housing complex.

Officers nearby heard gunshots and responded to the scene, Shipley said by email. Shipley said officers found a woman with a gunshot wound, who was transported to a hospital in Temple. Shipley said the condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Officers arrested Norwood in connection with the shooting, Shipley said. Officers were unable to recover the weapon used in the shooting, she said. Norwood remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday evening with bond listed at $100,000.

Shipley said the investigation is ongoing.

