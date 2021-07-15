Shooting of woman in Cameron Park believed to be targeted

A woman was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night at Anniversary Park.
According to a Waco Police Department news release, officers responded to a discharged of firearm call at approximately 11:15 p.m. at Anniversary Park Playground in Cameron Park.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a female had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police said the shooter was not on the scene when officers arrived, and witnesses said the shooter had driven off. Additional arriving officers followed a vehicle matching the description but did not identify anyone as the shooter, and no related arrests were made.
Officers believe the shooting was a targeted incident and that there is no additional threat to the public.
There was no additional information on the health status of the woman Thursday.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.
