Shooting of woman in Cameron Park believed to be targeted

A woman was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night at Anniversary Park.

According to a Waco Police Department news release, officers responded to a discharged of firearm call at approximately 11:15 p.m. at Anniversary Park Playground in Cameron Park.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a female had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said the shooter was not on the scene when officers arrived, and witnesses said the shooter had driven off. Additional arriving officers followed a vehicle matching the description but did not identify anyone as the shooter, and no related arrests were made.

Officers believe the shooting was a targeted incident and that there is no additional threat to the public.

There was no additional information on the health status of the woman Thursday.

