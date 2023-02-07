Kidnapped, robbed, shot and left in a ditch near Elm Mott, a woman survived and made it to a nearby home to call 911 early Sunday before McLennan County deputies arrested her shooter and an accomplice, affidavits say.

Edwin Adan Rodriguez, 21, of DeSoto, and Veronica Sanchez, 21, of Red Oak, remained in McLennan County Jail on multiple felony charges Tuesday with bail set at $2 million each, jail records show.

After the woman's call at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies found her in the 8100 block of Old Dallas Road, near Elm Mott, bleeding and wounded in her hand, an arm and her abdomen, and she was transported to an area hospital.

The incident started late Saturday night, when Rodriguez drove to the home of the survivor, an ex-girlfriend, demanding she leave with him, arrest affidavits for Rodriguez and Sanchez say.

The woman refused, so Rodriguez picked her up and carried her out to his truck, where Sanchez approached her wearing a mask and told her to get in the truck, the affidavits say.

Rodriguez and Sanchez physically restrained the woman as Rodriguez "sped off" in the truck and she tried to get out of the moving vehicle, according to the affidavits. After a time on a highway, Rodriguez stopped on an unknown road, where he and Sanchez kicked the survivor out of the truck, the affidavits say.

She saw Rodriguez holding a gun and tried to run away, but he kicked her and she fell down in a drainage ditch, the affidavits say. As she began to get up, she saw Rodriguez fire the gun at her, striking her “numerous times,” according to the affidavits.

Sanchez told Rodriguez to take the survivor’s phone before they drove away, leaving the woman in the ditch, the affidavits say.

She was able to get up and make it to a house where she called 911 and identified Rodriguez as her shooter and Sanchez as his accomplice, the affidavits say.

Rodriguez and Sanchez were arrested Sunday, each on first-degree felony charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.