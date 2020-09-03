 Skip to main content
Shot fired, 2 teens hurt after child custody exchange in Bellmead; Warrants out for suspect
Shot fired, 2 teens hurt after child custody exchange in Bellmead; Warrants out for suspect

bellmead shooting

Police block the 1400 block of Lisa Street, near Walmart and about three blocks from La Vega High School, after a 17-year-old was shot and another 17-year-old was burned by the gun while trying to disarm a man, Bellmead police reported. Police have issued warrants for a suspect, whose identity was not released.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

One 17-year-old was shot and another was injured Thursday morning while trying to disarm a man who became aggressive after dropping a child off with the child's mother, Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey said.

Police responded to the incident at about 11:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Lisa Street.

After the mother took the child inside, the 21-year-old, who had a gun with him, became aggressive, Kinsey said. As the two teenagers, who were outside the home, tried to disarm the man, the gun was fired once, she said. One of the boys was shot in the shoulder, and the other was burned by the gun, she said.

Both teens were taken in a private vehicle to a local hospital, and the man left before police arrived, Kinsey said.

Police received warrants for his arrest on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two third-degree felony charges of deadly conduct. They have not announced his identity.

He was not in custody Thursday afternoon as the investigation continued.

