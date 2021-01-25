6 arrested by Robinson police, DPS in online solicitation sting

Robinson Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety worked together over two days late last week to arrest six men charged with solicitation of minors.

The names of five of the six men were available through McLennan County Jail records: Rudy Arriola, 44, Korrey Jones, 32, Oscar Mansilla Salazar, 26, Darius Seymour, 27 and MD Ruhan Hossain, 18. They were arrested individually on Friday and Saturday and charged with prostitution and solicitation of a minor. Bond was set at $12,000 for each of the five men listed.

According to a press release from Robinson Police, detectives from the department’s criminal investigations division and DPS posed as minors online, and suspects arranged to meet them at agreed-upon locations.

“I really just want to get the point across that when these people are looking online to solicit sex with minors that they may very well be speaking to law enforcement,” Robinson Police Chief Rich Andreucci said. “Hopefully, we can stop this kind of stuff from happening.”

Andreucci said the posts were on sites known for the exploitation of minors.

“Every time they spoke to them, detectives made it clear that they were underage and looking to get paid for sexual acts and where they wanted to meet,” Andreucci said.

Andreucci said once suspects arrived at the agreed-upon locations, Robinson police and DPS were waiting and arrested them.

