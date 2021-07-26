Six-time felon on trial in domestic violence case

Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the felony trial of a 39-year-old Bellmead man charged with continuous violence against the family.
Prosecutors Christi Hunting Horse and Anne Jackson and defense attorney Phil Martinez spent Monday selecting a 54th State District Court jury to hear the case against Nathan Carrington Coleman, a parolee with six previous felony convictions and 11 misdemeanor convictions.
Coleman, who has been jailed awaiting trial 699 days as of Monday, is charged as a habitual criminal because of his past record. That designation bumps the minimum charge he faces if convicted to 25 years in prison and increases the maximum to life.
Martinez declined comment on the case Monday.
According to Bellmead police records, Coleman assaulted his former girlfriend, Heather Reznicek, in July 2019 and again a month later. Defendants can be charged with continuous violence against the family if they commit two or more domestic violence assaults within 12 months or less.
Reznicek, 37, told police she picked up Coleman in Bellmead and they drove to a motel on Aug. 28, 2019.
"Once at Motel 6, a verbal altercation escalated when the defendant started punching the victim multiple times in the face and upper body," according to a Bellmead police arrest affidavit. "The defendant then drove the victim to Cameron Park, where he again assaulted her by punching her in the face and biting her ear."
She told police she fell "in and out of consciousness" while Coleman took her to several locations around Waco and Bellmead. They got a room at a motel in Waco and she escaped and reported the incident to police after Coleman fell asleep, the affidavit states.
On July 27, 2019, Reznicek reported to police that Coleman threw her to the ground and strangled her.
Coleman has two felony convictions for possession of methamphetamine and four felony convictions for burglary of a building, according to court records. He also has two misdemeanor convictions for burglary of a motor vehicle, two for possession of marijuana, two for theft, two for criminal mischief and one each for harassment, misapplication of fiduciary property and being in an accident causing damage.