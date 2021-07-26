Six-time felon on trial in domestic violence case

Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the felony trial of a 39-year-old Bellmead man charged with continuous violence against the family.

Prosecutors Christi Hunting Horse and Anne Jackson and defense attorney Phil Martinez spent Monday selecting a 54th State District Court jury to hear the case against Nathan Carrington Coleman, a parolee with six previous felony convictions and 11 misdemeanor convictions.

Coleman, who has been jailed awaiting trial 699 days as of Monday, is charged as a habitual criminal because of his past record. That designation bumps the minimum charge he faces if convicted to 25 years in prison and increases the maximum to life.

Martinez declined comment on the case Monday.

According to Bellmead police records, Coleman assaulted his former girlfriend, Heather Reznicek, in July 2019 and again a month later. Defendants can be charged with continuous violence against the family if they commit two or more domestic violence assaults within 12 months or less.

Reznicek, 37, told police she picked up Coleman in Bellmead and they drove to a motel on Aug. 28, 2019.