Six-time felon sentenced to 48 years in Bellmead domestic violence case

She told the jury she took photos of cuts, bruises and abrasions inflicted on her by Coleman, a lesson she learned from her mother, who also was in abusive relationships. She said she feared Coleman would kill her on several occasions.

She testified Coleman punched her in the face, pushed her down, strangled her and bit her on the ear in separate incidents in July 2019 and August 2019. She said they were in a motel and she waited for him to fall asleep before making her escape and reporting the abuse to Bellmead police.

Coleman testified Wednesday and denied punching Reznicek in the face. He admitted pushing her to the ground while trying to get items out of her grandmother's house.

Reznicek returned to the witness stand Thursday during the punishment phase of the trial and said she finally feels safe now that Coleman has been convicted.

"I'm definitely not the same person I was," she said. "I'm stronger than I was, I know that. I question every day, 'What did I do? Why?' I let it go on for so long."

Coleman has two felony convictions for possession of methamphetamine and four felony convictions for burglary of a building, according to court records. He also has two misdemeanor convictions for burglary of a motor vehicle, two for possession of marijuana, two for theft, two for criminal mischief and one each for harassment, misapplication of fiduciary property, evading arrest and fleeing an accident.

