Six-time felon sentenced to 48 years in Bellmead domestic violence case

A six-time felon who has spent his entire adult life in and out of jails and prison was sentenced to 48 years in prison Thursday for his continued physical abuse of the mother of his 12-year-old son.
A 54th State District Court jury deliberated about 30 minutes before recommending that Judge Susan Kelly sentence Nathan Carrington Coleman, of Bellmead, to 48 years in prison. The jury convicted Coleman, a former oil field worker, of continuous violence against the family late Wednesday afternoon.
Charged as a habitual criminal, Coleman faced a minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum life term. Coleman, who also has 12 misdemeanor convictions, turned down a 20-year plea offer from prosecutors Christi Hunting Horse and Anne Jackson before trial.
Hunting Horse said she is pleased with the jury's verdict.
"It is heartening to know that the fight against family violence is supported by members of this community." she said. "Although the scourge of family violence cannot be solved by a single verdict, it will nevertheless move us one step closer to a safer community."
Coleman's attorney, Phil Martinez, urged the jury in closing statements to give Coleman the minimum, 25-year sentence, saying it was harsh enough to punish him and deter him from committing other crimes yet provide hope for rehabilitation and a life after prison.
"His criminal history was just too much to overcome for the jury in this case," Martinez said after the trial. "So at this point, I really can't blame the jury for giving him 48 years because of the criminal history. He obviously is disappointed, but he still has a positive outlook."
Coleman, who has been in the county jail 702 days since his arrest, must be given credit for serving 12 years in prison before he is eligible for parole. Martinez said he doubts Coleman will be granted parole the first time because of his lengthy criminal past.
Hunting Horse told the jury in summations that Coleman has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars with his six felony convictions and 12 misdemeanor convictions. She said he is beyond rehabilitation and urged jurors to send a message to the community with its verdict.
"When is enough enough?" Hunting Horse asked jurors. "It's incredible that someone with that many convictions is still walking around in our community."
Heather Reznicek, the mother of Coleman's son, testified Tuesday that she and Coleman were involved in a tumultuous, violent relationship but said they loved each other.
Trial testimony showed Coleman and Reznicek abused methamphetamine despite her being on felony probation and Coleman being on parole for drug possession charges.
She told the jury she took photos of cuts, bruises and abrasions inflicted on her by Coleman, a lesson she learned from her mother, who also was in abusive relationships. She said she feared Coleman would kill her on several occasions.
She testified Coleman punched her in the face, pushed her down, strangled her and bit her on the ear in separate incidents in July 2019 and August 2019. She said they were in a motel and she waited for him to fall asleep before making her escape and reporting the abuse to Bellmead police.
Coleman testified Wednesday and denied punching Reznicek in the face. He admitted pushing her to the ground while trying to get items out of her grandmother's house.
Reznicek returned to the witness stand Thursday during the punishment phase of the trial and said she finally feels safe now that Coleman has been convicted.
"I'm definitely not the same person I was," she said. "I'm stronger than I was, I know that. I question every day, 'What did I do? Why?' I let it go on for so long."
Coleman has two felony convictions for possession of methamphetamine and four felony convictions for burglary of a building, according to court records. He also has two misdemeanor convictions for burglary of a motor vehicle, two for possession of marijuana, two for theft, two for criminal mischief and one each for harassment, misapplication of fiduciary property, evading arrest and fleeing an accident.