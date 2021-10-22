 Skip to main content
Slaying at South Waco complex marks Waco's 15th homicide of 2021
Slaying at South Waco complex marks Waco's 15th homicide of 2021

Kate Ross Apartments (copy) (copy)

Kate Ross Apartments

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald, file

A 22-year-old Waco man was shot and killed Thursday night in South Waco, launching the Waco Police Department's 15th criminal homicide investigation, officials said.

Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting, which occurred in the 800 block of South 12th Street, the location of the Kate Ross public housing complex.

Waco police officers were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to the scene, where they found Robert Juarez, 22, who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Officer Garen Bynum. 

Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived but Juarez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers learned that many people were seen fleeing from the scene. No additional information has been released and the case is still under investigation.

Juarez’s family has been notified of his death.

According to Facebook, Juarez was a graduate of Waco High School.

The department urges anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 254-753-4357 or the Waco Police Department Special Crimes Detective Reyes.

