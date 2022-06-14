Small Waco-area church survives embezzlement scandal, ex-secretary pleads guilty

A small church in a town near Waco survived its former secretary embezzling some $200,000.

It was the pandemic that rocked attendance at First Baptist Church of Elm Mott more than the embezzlement scandal did, Pastor Jeb Barr said Tuesday.

“We were increasing in unity and strength, right up until COVID hit,” Barr said. “I recall very clearly that it was Oct. 30, 2019,” that Angela Jean Rubio’s, 52, theft of funds came to light, he said.

Barr said his congregation “raised $26,000 in less than 24 hours” to pay off a check to an air conditioning vendor that had bounced because of what Rubio had done. Rubio also has been identified as Angela Jean Wagner in some court documents.

He said the church’s average attendance was 60 at the main Sunday service around the time Rubio’s theft was exposed. The congregation lost one member over the scandal, Barr said. It seemed like they had weathered the experience of the secretary stealing money, but the pandemic took the church’s average attendance down to 25, he said.

Rubio's guilty plea

Rubio pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony theft charge Friday in 19th State District Court, court records show.

In her judicial confession, Rubio said she began spending the church’s money without permission Feb. 13, 2017.

Barr said Rubio took about $173,000 from the church’s accounts and took out three credit cards in the church’s name without the knowledge of church leaders, charging a combined balance of about $30,000 additional.

The level of charge remains the same for theft of between $150,000 and $300,000.

The church brought in former IRS financial investigator Laurel Vant to review the bookkeeping records "back several years,” Barr said. He said Vant determined the amount Rubio had taken from the accounts and charged on the unauthorized credit cards.

The court documents of Rubio's plea stipulate no amount of restitution. Rubio and her attorney, Rod Goble filed an “open plea of guilty to the court without any recommendation,” the document says. McLennan County prosecutor Staci Johnson agreed on behalf of the state to cap the sentence at “20 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.”

Goble did not return a Tribune-Herald phone call Tuesday.

Barr said Gobel told him “a few weeks ago,” that Rubio knows she needs to make restitution.

Rubio’s sentencing hearing will be Aug. 19, according to the court docket.

How Rubio's theft came to light

Barr said it was the day of his church’s fall festival in 2019 that Rubio “took me aside” and told him what she had done.

“We had gone back and forth over the check for the air conditioner replacement,” Barr said.

The clergyman said Rubio “claimed she had written the check and sent it.” But the vendor said they did not receive it, Barr said.

“Finally, two hours before our fall festival was scheduled to start (on Oct. 30, 2019), Angela took me aside and confessed to stealing,” Barr said. “She said the check had bounced because there wasn’t money to cover it in the church’s account.”

Barr said he will speak at Rubio’s sentencing hearing. She remains free until then. There was no bail agreement associated with her guilty plea.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.