Waco police Monday were seeking a suspect in a shooting in the Kendrick neighborhood that left one dead and one hospitalized, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Richter Avenue after the shooting was reported at 12:53 p.m., according to Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley.

Two gunshot victims discovered at the scene were transported to a local hospital, according to Shipley. One man died of his wounds, while the condition of the other victim, a female, was unknown Monday afternoon, she said.

The scene of the shooting at the intersection of Richter and and Babgy avenues is near the Southwind Apartments and the offices for Precinct 5 constable and justice of the peace.

Some employees at the Precinct 5 justice court were eating lunch during the shooting and heard the gunshots, but did not see the shooting, an official at the court building said.

Half a mile away from the scene of the shooting, at 1801 Kendrick Lane, Kendrick Elementary School officials took precautionary safety measures.

"The campus was briefly placed on a secure," said Waco Independent School District spokesperson Alice Jauregui in a statement. "A secure is where the doors are locked but regular school business continues inside of the campus."

Shipley said officers considered this an isolated incident. Police encouraged anyone with information to call police at 254-750-7500, or submit an anonymous tip to Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

Shipley said the department counts the incident as the fourth Waco murder of 2023.

On March 28, 16-year-old Justin Sharp was fatally shot near Guthrie Park in the Brookview neighborhood in the middle of the day. No arrest has been made in the case.

On March 26, 25-year-old Matias Maltos-Saucedo was arrested and charged with capital murder for a double homicide that day in the 2100 block of Clay Avenue. His mother and stepfather, Felipa Martinez, 59, and Antonio Martinez, 70, were found stabbed to death.