Spratt found not guilty in 2015 capital murder case

Clay, Spratt's co-defendant who is charged with hiring Spratt to kill Pittman, was convicted of capital murder in 2018. His conviction was overturned in May and he is set for retrial in March in Waco's 54th State District Court.

If Spratt had been found guilty of capital murder, he would have been sentenced to an automatic life prison term with no parole.

In prosecution testimony Wednesday, James Spears, a four-time felon, told jurors Pittman robbed Clay after a dice game and that Clay offered him $10,000 to kill Pittman. Spears acknowledged that he would have done it for free because they had been friends for two decades.

“I really was offended to think he thought I was motivated by money,” Spears said. “He could have come to me on the strength of our friendship.”

Spears, who was on parole at the time, did not have a gun. He was trying to get one to kill Pittman when he was arrested for an unrelated robbery, he testified.

Hunting Horse asked if Spears would call that “divine intervention.” He said yes.

“As I look at it now, I think it is beyond reckless to take the law into your own hands like that,” he said. “At the time, that’s just the way it was. It’s street law.”