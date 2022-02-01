Stabbing suspect shot by bystander at Waco store jailed after medical treatment.

A Waco man who was shot by a bystander after police say he stabbed a woman at a convenience store Friday night has been jailed after treatment for his gunshot wound.

Byron Bryant, 51, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $1 million bond on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Waco police reported Friday night that Bryant attacked a woman at QuikTrip, 2350 S. New Road about 7:45 p.m. Police said a "separate third-party individual" with a pistol intervened in the incident and shot Bryant.

Bryant and the woman were taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, police said at the time. Bryant was jailed after he was treated. The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition, police reported Tuesday.

The person who intervened in the altercation has not been arrested. They remained at the scene to speak to officers and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

