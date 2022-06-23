Standoff ends with Beverly Hills man jailed on family violence, drug, gun charges

A Beverly Hills man threatened his girlfriend, chased her in his truck and then hid from police in a home on Wednesday, according a Beverly Police Department statement.

After a standoff with Waco Police Department's SWAT team and patrol officers from both departments, Patrick Scot Watkins, 28, of Beverly Hills, surrendered himself to authorities, the statement says.

Watkins remained McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bail set at more than $400,000 on an aggravated assault family violence charge as well as other charges, jail records show.

The incident started early Wednesday afternoon, when police say Watkins showed a shotgun to his girlfriend during an argument at a home in the 900 block of Harvard Street.

Fearing for her life, the girlfriend fled the house, police reported. Watkins chased her in a vehicle and tried to hit her with it, then fled before officers found him, according to the statement.

The girlfriend received injuries, and American Medical Response transported her to a local medical facility, the statement says.

Sometime later, Watkins returned to the house, and Beverly Hills police caught up to him there, according to the statement. Soon afterward, Waco SWAT and patrol officers arrived to assist with serving an arrest warrant on Watkins. Watkins exited the home and surrendered to police without further incident, the statement says.

Police found drugs and guns in the home and filed charges including felon in possession of a firearm and possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.

Jail records also list a Woodway meth possession charge and a Waco evading arrest charge from this year, along with a Beverly Hills assault of a public servant charge and a Woodway evading arrest charge from 2020.

