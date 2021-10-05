State seeks delay in retrial of 2011 Waco capital murder case

Albert Leslie Love Jr. spent three years and five months on death row before the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned his capital murder conviction and death sentence.

Since then, Love, 38, has been in the McLennan County Jail waiting for his retrial for four years and four months, and his incarceration has cost the county at least $135,912. Love's trial, along with those of hundreds of others waiting in the county jail for their day in court, has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which effectively shut down the court system for 15 months.

But as officials devised protocols to safely conduct trials again, Waco's judges have placed priorities on trial dates for defendants who have been jailed the longest. McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson has said his office spent that COVID-19 down time preparing its cases for trial so they would be ready once more court operations resumed.

Love has had two trial settings since his conviction was reversed in December 2016. The first was postponed because one of his attorneys, Ariel Payan, had health issues. Jury selection currently is set to begin Oct. 22, with testimony starting Oct. 25.