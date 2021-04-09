 Skip to main content
Statewide Amber Alert issued for missing boy
Statewide Amber Alert issued for missing boy

Aaron McBeth

McBeth

Texas authorities Friday issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 12-year-old from Gonzalez, who officials believe to be in immediate danger.

Aaron McBeth is a white male with blond hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 85 pounds and is 4 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray “Iron Man” shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with a stripe on the side and a dark blue ball cap.

The Gonzalez Police Department is also searching for a 32-year-old woman who they believe is connected to McBeth’s disappearance.

According to the Amber Alert, Silvia Garcia is 5 foot 2 inches, weighs 150 pounds and is described as a white female. There is no information as to what she was last seen wearing.

McBeth was last seen in Gonzales on the 400 block of Village Dr. this morning around 5 a.m.

Officials reported the vehicle involved as a Red 2015 Nissan Murano with a Texas license plate NYZ5454.

Anyone with any information should call the Gonzales Police Department at 830-672-8968.

Reporter

