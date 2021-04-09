Statewide Amber Alert issued for missing boy

Texas authorities Friday issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 12-year-old from Gonzalez, who officials believe to be in immediate danger.
Aaron McBeth is a white male with blond hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 85 pounds and is 4 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray “Iron Man” shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with a stripe on the side and a dark blue ball cap.
The Gonzalez Police Department is also searching for a 32-year-old woman who they believe is connected to McBeth’s disappearance.
According to the Amber Alert, Silvia Garcia is 5 foot 2 inches, weighs 150 pounds and is described as a white female. There is no information as to what she was last seen wearing.
McBeth was last seen in Gonzales on the 400 block of Village Dr. this morning around 5 a.m.
Officials reported the vehicle involved as a Red 2015 Nissan Murano with a Texas license plate NYZ5454.
Anyone with any information should call the Gonzales Police Department at 830-672-8968.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Ill.
