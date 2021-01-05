Sting leads to Waco man's arrested on trafficking, prostitution of a minor charges

A Waco man was arrested Tuesday on second-degree felony charges of conspiracy to commit human trafficking of a minor and prostitution of a minor, after a McLennan County Sheriff's Office sting operation.

Mark Wayne Short, 59, responded by text message to a prostitution ad on "a website known for human trafficking," according to an arrest affidavit. A detective, who Short believed was a prostitute, made an arrangement to meet Short at a hotel and told Short he could bring a minor to the meeting, according to the affidavit.

“Short agreed to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money with the adult and the minor,” the affidavit states.

Short was arrested after arriving at the hotel with the payment he agreed to bring, according to the affidavit.

Short remained in McLennan County Jail Tuesday. Bond information was not immediately available.

