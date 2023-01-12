Stretch of Interstate 35 north of Waco named for fallen state trooper

Texas Department of Public Safety officials held a ceremony Thursday in Waco to dedicate a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 35 as the Trooper Richard Cottle Highway.

Cottle died at the age of 51 after a four-vehicle crash while he was on duty in McLennan County. He joined DPS in 1971, "had numerous commendations and was known for his investigative proficiency in document fraud," and was stationed in Waco since 1974, according to a DPS webpage.

“Trooper Cottle heroically put his life on the line to protect this community, and he will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the people of Texas,” DPS Regional Director Vincent Luciano said in a press release about Thursday's ceremony. “This memorial roadway will serve as a reminder to the public of his sacrifice in order to protect theirs.”

The Texas Legislature approved the commemorative highway naming in 2021.

The Trooper Richard Cottle Highway runs from mile marker 342, near the DPS office on Crest Drive, north to mile marker 352. The stretch includes the location of the crash where Cottle was killed.

He investigated fraudulent documents used to obtain driver's licenses, and he was on his way to Dallas to testify before a grand jury, then-Senior Cpl. Charlie Morgan told the Tribune-Herald at the time. Colleagues said Cottle was a caring officer and hard worker, according to the story.

"He was a unique individual," Morgan said in 2001. "He cared about his job. He cared about people. He spoke what was on his mind."

A memorial stands at the DPS office on Crest Drive to Cottle and to Trooper Mart Tarrant, who was stationed in Waco and died in the line of duty Nov. 4, 1935, after being struck by a vehicle, according to a DPS webpage. Waco also is home to a memorial, at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, to Ranger Stanley Guffey, who was stationed in Brady.

"Ranger Guffey was killed at Horseshoe Bay on January 22, 1987, while helping to rescue a 2-year-old girl being held by a kidnapper who had already killed an employee of the girl's family," a DPS webpage says.

“We must never forget those who risk their lives each day to keep us safe,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in the press release Thursday. “Trooper Cottle was an honorable man who dedicated his life to serving others, and we are proud to be able to dedicate this highway in his honor so that we may always remember his life and legacy.”