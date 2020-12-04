Surveillance photos show Bellmead armed robbery suspects

Bellmead Police have released surveillance photos of suspects in an armed robbery at a smoke shop last week and are asking the public for information.

Two masked men robbed the Cloud Dreams smoke shop, in the 900 block of Loop 340, at about 5 p.m. Nov. 25, according to a press release.

They forced a customer and employees onto the floor at gunpoint and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the press release. One person suffered a minor injury, police said.

The suspects left the store on foot, then got into a dark SUV parked near an apartment complex behind the store, the press release states.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call 254-799-0251 and speak with Detective Michael Irving.