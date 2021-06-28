Suspect accused of shooting toward downtown Waco crowd, fleeing police

A 26-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges after opening fire toward a crowd in downtown Waco on Sunday night following an altercation, authorities said.

Alton Trayvon Hawkins, Jr., 26, was arrested by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department after deputies in the area responded to a growing crowd at Fifth Street and Austin Avenue, near The Backyard Saloon.

According to Captain Steve January, deputies were in the area when they noticed a crowd begin to form outside at The Backyard Saloon and an altercation broke out in the parking lot at about 10 p.m.

January said the deputies began videotaping the crowd with the car cameras and additional patrol units arrived on scene.

Hawkins began discharging a firearm towards a group of people, firing multiple shots, he said.

According to January, deputies began to chase Hawkins on foot until he got into a gray Hyundai sedan. Deputies began a pursuit, and the car circled back around into the parking lot, crashing into another vehicle that was attempting to leave the parking lot. January said three people exited the vehicle and began running on foot.

Hawkins began running and was seen holding a handgun, which he dropped during the pursuit.