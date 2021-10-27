Suspect arrested in shooting death at Waco-area party

Police on Tuesday arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting that sent a crowd at a party early Sunday morning scrambling for safety, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

DeOtis Sanders-Gray, 24, of Waco, shot and killed Scotty Eugene Stephens, 25, of Waco, shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, at a party in an open area on Orchard Lane that followed a horseback trail ride, McNamara said.

When deputies arrived, there was a large crowd, and Stephens was down with a gunshot wound to the head and injuries from being hit by a vehicle, he said. Stephens was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported Sanders-Gray had pulled up to the party wearing camouflage and carrying an AK-47 rifle and opened fire, hitting Stephens and several vehicles, McNamara said. Several people got in vehicles to flee, and one of the fleeing vehicles hit Stephens, he said.

Investigators believe Sanders-Gray targeted Stephens.

At the time of the shooting, Sanders-Gray was under indictment on three felony charges and was free on bond, McNamara said.

“That is the sad part about it, he should have never been out on the streets,” McNamara said. “He gunned him down in cold blood.”