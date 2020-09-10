Suspect arrested in shooting that injured 2 in Bellmead

U.S. Marshals have arrested a Waco man accused of injuring two 17-year-olds in a shooting outside a Bellmead home last week, police said.

Marshals arrested Jayquan Lee Davis, 21, Wednesday on warrants charging second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of third-degree felony deadly conduct. The two teens had intervened and were trying to disarm Davis after he got into an altercation with a woman following a child custody exchange Sept. 3 in the 1400 block of Lisa Street, Bellmead police said at the time.

After the mother took the child inside, Davis became upset and pulled out a handgun, Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey said. The teens were outside the home at the time, and one shot was fired as they tried to take the gun away from Davis, Kinsey said. One teen was shot in the shoulder, and the other was burned by the gun, she said.

Both were taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, and Davis had left the area by the time officers arrived, police said at the time.

Officers received warrants for Davis' arrest shortly after the incident, and Marshals found him and arrested him Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Waco Drive.

He was released from McLennan County Jail on $80,000 bond by Thursday afternoon.

