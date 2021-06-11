 Skip to main content
Suspect arrested in shooting that injured two outside Dewey Community Center
Waco police arrested a suspect Wednesday in a shooting Monday night at the Dewey Community Center that injured two people, according to an arrest affidavit.

Derwin Dewayne Bell was arrested Wednesday after three people identified him from a photo lineup as the as the person who opened fire on them at about 8:50 p.m. in the paring lot of the community center, 925 N. Ninth St., according to the affidavit.

Derwin Dewayne Bell

Bell

A man playing basketball in the gym at Dewey got into an argument with another man and asked him to step outside to fight, and the second man got his backpack and showed the first man a gun, the affidavit says.

The first man called someone to come pick him up. When another man and a woman arrived to pick him up, someone who had been parked near them in a purple Dodge Challenger stood up and shot at them, according to the affidavit.

The man and woman who had driven to the center were each hit in an arm, and their vehicle was hit at least 10 times before they fled the parking lot, according to the police report. The man who had called them to pick him up was not hit. Two other vehicles in the parking lot were hit, according to the affidavit.

Patrol officers spotted the Challenger, but the driver fled and the vehicle was not located, the affidavit says. Bell attempted to report the vehicle as stolen later that night, according to the report.

Bell had had been arrested in 2018 on theft, burglary, and a variety of drug and weapon charges and was on parole until 2030.

He was arrested on three second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault, third-degree felony charges of deadly conduct and possession of a firearm by a felon, a state jail felony charge of evading arrest in a vehicle, and a parole violation. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $46,000.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

