Suspect charged with manslaughter in April 9 shooting death in Waco

The suspect in a fatal April 9 shooting told Waco police investigators it was an accident, an affidavit says.

Michael Anthony Soliz, 49, said he “does not even remember pulling the trigger” for the rifle shot that killed Benjamin Brannan Miller, 45, of Woodway, in the 1500 block of North 11th Street in Waco, his arrest affidavit states.

Soliz faced an arraignment hearing Tuesday on the charge of second-degree manslaughter, accused of recklessly causing Miller’s death, court records show.

Waco Police arrested Soliz following a Monday interview, the affidavit states.

The affidavit states police detained and released Soliz on April 9 following the shooting because they could not prove he was at the residence where Miller was shot.

A witness called April 12 saying Soliz and Miller were both at the place where Miller was shot, the affidavit states.

After the witness call, investigators corroborated the lead.

Soliz came for a follow-up interview at the Waco Police Department on Monday, the affidavit states. He began by denying he was at the same place where Miller was shot.

When the investigator confronted Soliz about the witness who saw him there, he changed his account and said the shooting was an accident, according to the affidavit.

He said Miller and he were outside the house with Paul Zapata and that Zapata had been firing a rifle earlier in the day, the affidavit states.

When Zapata went to use the restroom and Miller stood on the front porch by the door, the affidavit states Soliz said he picked up the rifle that was lying in the yard, not knowing it was loaded.

Soliz said the rifle went off while he held it and that Miller was shot in the head, the affidavit states.

Soliz told investigators he did not recall pulling the trigger, the affidavit states. He said he laid down the rifle and walked away.

He remained in custody Tuesday in the McLennan County Jail on $100,000 bond, jail records show.

