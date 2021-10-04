Suspect charged with shooting man in head in Bellmead

A suspect is in jail and facing multiple charges after Bellmead police say he shot a 54-year-old man in the head Saturday.
Raymond Castro, 39, was arrested after police responded to a call of shots fired in the 500 block of Wilson Road around 4 p.m. Saturday, said Assistant Chief Brenda Kinsey of Bellmead Police Department. The gunshot victim, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
After talking to witnesses, police concluded that Castro had shot the man. They arrested him and took to McLennan County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, and evading arrest. He remained in jail Monday on a bond totaling $275,000.
Kinsey said the incident is still under an active investigation.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.
