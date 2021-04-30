Suspect from high speed chase in Waco identified

Jeremy Olvera, 29, was identified as the driver of the silver KIA that launched a high-speed chase involving three agencies in McLennan County on Wednesday. He was arrested on 12 charges and is being held on a bond in excess of $1 million.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said that on Tuesday night Olvera stole a vehicle traced to Downsville, south of Waco. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over Wednesday at around 10 a.m., Olvera drove off.

The pursuit entered Waco near Baylor University where deputies called off the chase as it was deemed a danger to the public. The sheriff's department used its helicopter to locate the vehicle. The Waco Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety were involved in the pursuit.

According to the affidavit, Olvera ditched the first vehicle and then stole a silver KIA. He was spotted near the Kate Ross Apartment Complex in the 1200 block of Dutton Avenue.

The vehicle was disabled in the 1800 block of N. 18th Street around 11:30 a.m. by a sheriff’s deputy vehicle.