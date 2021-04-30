 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspect from high speed chase in Waco identified
0 comments
top story

Suspect from high speed chase in Waco identified

{{featured_button_text}}
car chase

A Texas DPS trooper walks past a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on North 18th Street after an extensive chase Wednesday in Waco.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Jeremy Olvera, 29, was identified as the driver of the silver KIA that launched a high-speed chase involving three agencies in McLennan County on Wednesday. He was arrested on 12 charges and is being held on a bond in excess of $1 million.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said that on Tuesday night Olvera stole a vehicle traced to Downsville, south of Waco. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over Wednesday at around 10 a.m., Olvera drove off.

The pursuit entered Waco near Baylor University where deputies called off the chase as it was deemed a danger to the public. The sheriff's department used its helicopter to locate the vehicle. The Waco Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety were involved in the pursuit.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the affidavit, Olvera ditched the first vehicle and then stole a silver KIA. He was spotted near the Kate Ross Apartment Complex in the 1200 block of Dutton Avenue.

The vehicle was disabled in the 1800 block of N. 18th Street around 11:30 a.m. by a sheriff’s deputy vehicle.

Olvera is being held on charges including evading arrest with a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, two aggravated assault charges for family violence, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1.

Olvera is also facing two aggravated assault charges, one on a peace officer for which his bond is set to one million dollars, and one aggravated assault charge on a public servant.

Olvera is being held at McLennan County Jail on a $1,153,000 bond.

+1 
Jeremy Olvera Mugshot- Car Chase

Olvera
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Ill. Steve Boggs Editor

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert