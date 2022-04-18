Suspect identified in Good Friday murder

Waco police have released the name and photo of the man they believe killed a Waco man in a home early Friday morning.

Detectives obtained a murder warrant Friday afternoon for Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, 34, who they say shot Johnny Vidal Hogan, 47, of Waco. The department considers Garcia armed and dangerous and is actively seeking him.

Local authorities sent a warrant bulletin for him to law enforcement agencies across Texas. A woman and child who were thought to be travelling with Garcia but are not suspects have been found safe.

Officers found Hogan unresponsive around 6:02 a.m. at a home in the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane, between Marlin Highway and Loop 340.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Police describe Garcia as 5 feet 4, 175 pounds, with black-gray hair and hazel eyes.

Waco police say Garcia has made statements about shooting police and they consider him armed and dangerous. They ask anyone who sees him to call 911.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.